Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,557,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,101,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,635,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

