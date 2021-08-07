IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $441,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $23.17 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $762.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.93.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

