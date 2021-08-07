California State Teachers Retirement System Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 460.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNOX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nano-X Imaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -24.43.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

