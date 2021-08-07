California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 1st quarter valued at $4,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $343.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 12.56. Daily Journal Co. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $416.68.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 234.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

