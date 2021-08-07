Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Atomera worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATOM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 143,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atomera by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after buying an additional 109,820 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth about $2,665,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Atomera by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 642,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 86,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atomera by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 43,348 shares during the period. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATOM opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.37 million, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.50. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

