California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 908 Devices news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $488,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,246 in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market cap of $910.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

