Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

NTLA opened at $167.31 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,101 shares of company stock valued at $97,623,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

