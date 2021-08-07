Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBVA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

BBVA opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

