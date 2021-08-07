Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBVA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
BBVA opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.77.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
