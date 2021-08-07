Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.51

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 2400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.
Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.
