Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.51

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 2400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,291,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 5,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 705,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 693,064 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Enel Chile by 11.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,401,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after buying an additional 656,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.