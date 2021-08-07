Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IPG Photonics Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IPG Photonics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.40.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $181.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.19.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,856 shares of company stock worth $7,673,214 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.