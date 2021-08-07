Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Stock Price Up 22.3%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) rose 22.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 8,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,018,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flora Growth stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.11% of Flora Growth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.