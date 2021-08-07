FY2022 EPS Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Raised by Analyst

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 240.22% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,784,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

