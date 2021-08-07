Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn $7.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.47. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $263.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $270.65. The stock has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.