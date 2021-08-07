Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Lowered by B. Riley

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.57%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FRG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

