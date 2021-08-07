Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce sales of $433.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $432.60 million to $433.90 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $30.64 on Friday. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

