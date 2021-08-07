First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $44.13 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

