M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.20 ($3.20).

A number of research analysts have commented on MNG shares. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Clive Adamson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.10) on Friday. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.01.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

