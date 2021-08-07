Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $219.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.01. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

