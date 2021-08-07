Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Head to Head Survey

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Vital Farms alerts:

This table compares Vital Farms and Stryve Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.18 $8.80 million $0.27 63.11 Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -56.21

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vital Farms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vital Farms and Stryve Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Farms presently has a consensus target price of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 102.88%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Stryve Foods.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51%

Summary

Vital Farms beats Stryve Foods on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.