IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. IMI has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.61.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

