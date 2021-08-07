Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GTBIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.96. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

