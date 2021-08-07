Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.
IFNNY opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
