Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

IFNNY opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

