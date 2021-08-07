Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLBY opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

