Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 29,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 441,450 shares.The stock last traded at $110.29 and had previously closed at $105.80.

The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after purchasing an additional 110,838 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $143,020,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44.

About Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

