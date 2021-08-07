Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.21. Chimerix shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 5,526 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $16,763,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 13.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 533,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chimerix by 22.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $51,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.56.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.