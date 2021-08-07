SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.33.

Shares of SBAC opened at $347.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $350.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,109,103. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 29.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

