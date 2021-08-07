Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for George Weston Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for George Weston in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78.

WN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cfra set a C$135.00 target price on shares of George Weston in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$137.83.

Shares of WN opened at C$131.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.83. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$91.95 and a twelve month high of C$134.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$121.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$4,366,298.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,251,068.70. Insiders have sold 42,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,520 over the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

