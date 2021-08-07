William Blair Comments on EverQuote, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $24.00 on Thursday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EverQuote news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,418.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,258 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

