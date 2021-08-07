Desjardins Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$43.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PWCDF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.28 target price (down previously from C$39.00) on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

