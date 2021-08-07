Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,260 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $269.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $116.88 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

