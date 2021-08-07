Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.11, but opened at $44.28. Edgewell Personal Care shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 1,999 shares traded.
The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.00.
About Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
