AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 81,620 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,620 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after buying an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 97,308 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

