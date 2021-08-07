AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 18,069 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after buying an additional 143,211 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Post by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $107.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upped their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.