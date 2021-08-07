8,204 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,204 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arch Resources by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARCH opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

