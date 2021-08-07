Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Visteon by 102,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $117.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.