AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,607 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 495,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 76,146 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.