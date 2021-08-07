AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.