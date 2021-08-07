AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,534 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PDF Solutions worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,323,000 after acquiring an additional 232,731 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 153,802 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 19.2% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,216,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 804,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

