Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $5,449,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,788,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $2,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS opened at $46.26 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.