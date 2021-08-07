Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.76. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $92.60 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.