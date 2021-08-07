Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,312 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Replimune Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after buying an additional 452,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Replimune Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,401,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,029 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Replimune Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 967,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

REPL opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $960,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,411 shares of company stock worth $4,358,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

