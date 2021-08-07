Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 6,350 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Yellow were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $323.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.17. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Yellow in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

