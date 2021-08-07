Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 11,599 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTI opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

