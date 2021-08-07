Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hamilton Lane in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 63.24% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

