Morgan Stanley Acquires 128,060 Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,483,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Abcam were worth $28,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 23.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,574,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 297,320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Abcam by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Abcam by 9.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,152,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 95,648 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Abcam by 15.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,069,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 144,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Abcam by 43.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 437,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 132,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Abcam plc has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 97.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.