Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) PT Raised to C$109.00 at Scotiabank

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

OTCMKTS:NUVCF opened at $83.08 on Thursday. Nuvei has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

