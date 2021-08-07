Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MEGGF. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Meggitt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Meggitt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

