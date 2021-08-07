Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYYWF opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

