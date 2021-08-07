Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Jushi from $6.15 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

JUSHF stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Jushi has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

