Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $251.05

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $251.05, but opened at $235.00. Wayfair shares last traded at $265.34, with a volume of 42,096 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,252 shares of company stock worth $3,057,609. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

